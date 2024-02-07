Videotel selected to provide media players to ABQ RIDE system.

ABQ RIDE, the city of Albuquerque’s transit department, has chosen Videotel Digital’s VP92 media players to add to passenger experience for its Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) system.

ABQ RIDE required durable and reliable commercial media players to operate 24/7 in extreme weather conditions at 19 bus stop locations along its ART route. With Videotel’s VP92 technology, the department now has the ability to communicate important messages to passengers, including real-time updates to scheduled bus service, service announcements, marketing campaigns and other relevant information.

“As a leading innovator in audio-visual technology, Videotel Digital is excited to be a part of ABQ RIDE’s initiative to modernize passenger communication," said Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital’s executive vice president of marketing and sales. "The success of this collaboration further solidifies Videotel’s reputation for providing high-quality solutions tailored to the unique needs of transportation systems.”