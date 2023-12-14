Vontas acquires Orion Labs

Vontas, a Modaxo company, has acquired Orion Labs. The acquisition will help expand Vontas OnTransit solution services with a communications module for a constant flow of information and real-time situational awareness.

Based in San Francisco, Calif., the Orion Labs solution delivers instant and secure voice, location and data messaging across connected devices and applications. The Push-to-Talk 2.0 offering includes a web-based dispatch console and mobile applications, location services, message playback and archiving, as well as AI powered technology such as real-time voice translation and support for voice bots.

"Vontas is excited about the acquisition of Orion Labs as their products fit right into our integrated, modular ITS solution Vontas OnTransit," said Peter Aczel, general manager, Vontas. "Orion's products help to improve our best-in-class IP based communication solution in our OnTransit product portfolio, enabling us to deliver exciting new solution modules like translation and digitalized vehicle inspection capabilities that transit agencies are looking for."

With the acquisition, Vontas adds a module that helps transit agencies make individual, group and fleetwide calls, ensuring a critical layer to a fail-safe environment. Voice and data redundancy improves communication abilities and keeps lines open for mission-critical systems during unpredictable situations. In the future, Vontas plans to seamlessly integrate Orion products into the Vontas OnRoute module for computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location (CAD/AVL).

"Our first goal with this acquisition is integrating Orion's customers and staff into our operations. We're excited to embrace them as part of Vontas and anticipate building a strong partnership together," Aczel said.

"A warm welcome to Modaxo to Orion, its team and customers," said Simon Ferguson, senior vice president with Modaxo. "Orion's expertise in voice communication, powered by AI, is a strong complement to the solution offerings provided by Vontas & our other Modaxo businesses. There is great opportunity utilize Orion to digitize voice and other critical workflows within the people transportation industry."