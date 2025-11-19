Citilink partnering with Systrans to improve bus tracking experience

A new partnership with Systrans will allow Citilink riders to track their buses in real time, enhancing convenience, safety and comfort for Fort Wayne’s transit users. The system is powered by Systrans’ NAVINEO CAD/AVL technology and gives riders the ability to see exactly where their bus is and when it will arrive through the Transit app.

“One of the biggest things for our team is that we want to provide a dignified experience to all of our riders,” said Citilink Marketing Specialist Jillian Kreider. “Our partnership with Systrans, an Equans company, and Transit app is going to continue to provide that dignified experience by allowing riders the opportunity to optimize their day.”

Citilink says the new system enhances both the rider and driver experience. Automated announcements now provide clear, timely information about stops and transfers, allowing drivers to focus on safe operation while helping passengers navigate their routes with confidence.

“The drivers absolutely love the automated announcements,” said Citilink COO Pam Schieber. “It saves them a lot of work, and passengers aren't asking them as many questions.”

The agency notes operations staff also benefit from a more efficient dispatch process, as drivers can log in independently, and supervisors can communicate directly with passengers through upcoming features like automated detour notifications and custom announcements.

Ciitlink staff heard positive feedback from riders of all ages, including seniors, who found the new tracking system easy to use. Future plans include expanding the use of the system to include automated detour notifications and passenger announcements from supervisors and the marketing team, further improving communication between the agency and riders.