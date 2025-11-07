L.A. Metro awards Advanced Transportation Management System II Program contract to Clever Devices

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) has awarded a contract to Clever Devices for its Advanced Transportation Management System II (ATMS II) Program, which will modernize LA Metro’s CAD/AVL systems across its fleet.

Through the ATMS II project, Clever Devices technology will be implemented on more than 2,400 buses across 12 depots and 500 rail cars between six rail yards.

“As L.A. Metro continues to experience significant growth, investment and increased ridership, it was paramount that we select a technology provider capable of delivering a state-of-the-art solution that prioritizes the needs of the people of Los Angeles,” said L.A. Metro COO Conan Cheung. “This partnership with Clever Devices introduces powerful new capabilities such as real-time disruption management and integrated communications that will improve our operational processes, enhance service reliability and elevate the overall rider experience. With the 2028 Olympic Games on the horizon, these advancements will ensure L.A. Metro is prepared to meet the demands of a global audience while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our local communities.”

As part of the project scope, Clever Devices will deploy a suite of cloud-hosted solutions, including CleverCAD, LMR and VoIP, Disruption Management, Real-Time Passenger Information and Reporting solutions that will replace the previous ATMS I system, which was initially installed in 2004.

In addition, the contract includes future options for expanding the system to include support for yard management, electric vehicles, rail onboard systems, onboard digital signage and camera system upgrades.

“This historic partnership with L.A. Metro is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and excellence in transit technology,” said Clever Devices CEO Frank Ingrassia. “We are honored to support their vision for a smarter, safer and more connected transportation future.”