BC Transit to implement contactless tap validation for BC Bus Pass fare products Sept. 1

Starting Sept. 1, BC Bus Pass fare products will be enabled for contactless tap validation in transit systems that operate Umo digital payments.

BC Transit notes riders using a BC Bus Pass can now tap their pass to the digital validator upon boarding the bus instead of displaying their pass to the transit driver for visual validation. According to BC Transit, the modernization of the BC Bus Pass validation process aims to create a universal rider experience, matching other BC Transit fixed-route fare products and aligns with BC Bus Pass holders that travel on TransLink services.

BC Transit notes ridership data captured through the new validation process will help better deliver transit services.