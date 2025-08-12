Account-based ticketing launches on LANTA system

The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) launched is new account-based ticketing system (ABT), ValleyRide, allowing riders to tap and ride using the Transit app or new ValleyRide smartcards.

The system, powered by Masabi, provides fare capping to help riders achieve more convenience and cost savings. Costs are capped at $4 daily and $60 monthly, with additional discounts applied for eligible riders.

“The launch of ValleyRide marks a major step forward for public transit in the Lehigh Valley,” said LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil. “We’ve worked hard with our partners to make it easier than ever for riders to access LANTA services without worrying about which ticket to buy or if they’re getting the best deal. The launch of ValleyRide means they can now be sure they’re getting the lowest fare with zero hassle.”

LANTA says its new system is designed to meet the needs of all riders by making fare payment simple and accessible. Riders can add funds to their Transit app account or ValleyRide smartcard either online or with cash at select retailers.

“Transit agencies today want modern, flexible payment solutions that offer equity, convenience and simplicity—all making the transit experience better for their riders,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “ValleyRide is a prime example of how an account-based fare payments platform can deliver a world-class rider experience. We’re proud to be supporting LANTA in making public transit in the Lehigh Valley more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Masabi notes that future enhancements to the ValleyRide system are in development, which will help further extend the agency’s commitment to providing flexible and equitable fare options for all riders.