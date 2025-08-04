WeGo Public Transit begins accepting contactless payments

WeGo Public Transit is now accepting contactless payment through credit cards, debit cards and mobile wallets, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

The agency notes that only cards with the contactless payment symbol can be used. WeGo says contactless payments means anyone can easily ride WeGo buses even if they decide to do so at the last minute.

"When you make riding transit more convenient and accessible, you see the same thing over and over: ridership increases,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “Making it easier to pay means whether it's your 1,000th time riding WeGo or first, you can use it easily for your daily commute or just a night out. This is what Nashvillians voted for with Choose How You Move: more convenient transportation options, so we can spend more time with our friends and family instead of just trying to get to them."

Nashville MTA Board Member Jessica Dauphin added, “As a board member, I want to create more opportunities for Nashville residents and visitors to confidently choose the bus. This is about building a transit system that feels easy, accessible and inviting for everyone. The easier it is to ride, the more people will. It’s been remarkable to see how technology makes public transit quicker and simpler to use. Now, you can take a friend along for the ride—no fare card, no special app—just have them tap and go. That kind of convenience is a big part of our commitment to the people of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.”

According to the agency, contactless payment works for WeGo fixed-route buses, including express routes and the WeGo Star. Riders just tap the fare validator when they board, and they automatically get fare capping benefits, including all-day travel for $4 when they are riding local bus service but will need to use the same card each time.

The agency notes exact cash and QuickTicket are also still accepted on fixed-route buses and the WeGo Star. QuickTicket adds additional flexibility for riders with its online payment system and can be used as a physical card or phone app. WeGo says youth and discount riders should continue to use QuickTicket.

“This is the next step as we continue to enhance our fare technology,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland. “The QuickTicket app and reloadable card are still great for regular riders. You can track your rides and store value on the app, but it’s important to note that both the QuickTicket system and contactless payments offer best value with daily and monthly fare capping. That saves riders a lot of money.”

WeGo notes a separate payment system must be used for each rider, including children. However, a rider could use separate credit cards or a separate mobile wallet app.