MDOT MTA’s updated fare policy expands transit access for CharmPass users and students

An updated fare structure is rolling out for Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) riders. Updates include an expanded transfer window for CharmPass users, extended travel hours for students and free rides for children 12 and under.

MDOT MTA says these changes are designed to expand access to core services, including local bus, light rail, metro subway, mobility and call-a-ride services. They follow public hearings held in June and a 30-day public comment period.

“Increasing transit access benefits riders and is critical to the economic prosperity of our entire region,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “These changes are another example of our efforts to support the next generation of transit riders.”

Key highlights of the new fare policy include: