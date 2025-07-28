MDOT MTA’s updated fare policy expands transit access for CharmPass users and students
An updated fare structure is rolling out for Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) riders. Updates include an expanded transfer window for CharmPass users, extended travel hours for students and free rides for children 12 and under.
MDOT MTA says these changes are designed to expand access to core services, including local bus, light rail, metro subway, mobility and call-a-ride services. They follow public hearings held in June and a 30-day public comment period.
“Increasing transit access benefits riders and is critical to the economic prosperity of our entire region,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “These changes are another example of our efforts to support the next generation of transit riders.”
Key highlights of the new fare policy include:
- Free rides for children 12 and under, expanding access to youth by lifting the previous age limit of six years old.
- Baltimore City Public School (BCPS) students can now travel at any time using their BCPS student pass. This change enables greater participation in after-school programs, access to part-time jobs and other opportunities.
- Expanding eligibility of the All Access Student Transit Pass (formerly All Access College Transit Pass) to include private school students, broadening access to more youth riders across the region.
- Expanded transfer window for CharmPass users, increasing from 90 minutes to 120 minutes, allowing more flexibility and access across metropolitan Baltimore at no additional cost.
- Foundation for a low-income fare program for participants in the Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to support economically disadvantaged individuals with greater physical and economic mobility.
- A new $5 surcharge for light rail riders who do not have a valid ticket at the time of fare inspection and subsequently purchase one with the CharmPass app, encouraging systemwide fare compliance.