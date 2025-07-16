ARTM working with Masabi to implement new fare collection solution

Masabi was awarded a contract by the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) to develop and implement a new fare collection system.

The initiative is part of the Converto project, which aims to modernize the customer experience on public transit in the Montreal, Canada, region. ARTM says Concerto represents a complete and gradual overhaul of the entire fare collection system. Several deliverables are already available or in deployment. Since 2024, OPUS users have been able to reload their OPUS card via the Chrono app, with nearly one in two purchases now made using this feature.

The ARTM says it is currently conducting initial testing phases for the launch of virtual fares on smartphones. As part of the next phase, credit and debit card payments are being introduced in stages, allowing customers to pay directly with their bank cards and mobile devices.

“Concerto is much more than just a tech project. It’s a deep transformation of the customer experience in public transit. It’s a top priority for the ARTM, and we’re moving forward methodically, step by step, delivering tangible results, like mobile OPUS card reload feature already available. Let’s be clear: the project is well managed, with strong governance, regular oversight and thorough testing before each rollout,” said ARTM General Manager Benoit Gendron. “We deeply believe in Concerto because it reflects our commitment to making public transit even more efficient and attractive.”

ARTM notes the project involves updating more than 12,000 pieces of equipment across five territories and engages several key partners: the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL), the Société de transport de Laval (STL), exo and the city of Montreal. Inter-organizational coordination is central to the project’s success, says ARTM, adding that a deployment strategy without service interruption has been adopted to anticipate risks and ensure team alignment.

To date, the project remains within the approved budget envelope of C$146 million (US$106 million), including contingency funds. ARTM explains the project is reusing existing equipment, helping keep project costs down. The new fare collection solution will replace the OPUS system, which is coming to the end of its updating capacity.

“Today’s announcement marks a milestone in the adoption of modern software approaches to deliver fare payment systems to the industry. By opting for Software-as-a-Service over the cumbersome and inflexible, legacy build and maintain approach, ARTM will deliver continuous and regular innovation at a much lower cost,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “We are delighted to welcome ARTM to our customer family, which includes major cities around the world, and look forward to delivering a fare collection system that will deliver cutting-edge fare payment to delight riders at a price that makes sense.”