TransLink increases fare enforcement, leads to higher revenue

TransLink is reporting more riders are now paying the correct fares after the agency increased its fare enforcement efforts. According to the agency, there has been a significant increase in adult fare pass purchases since August 2024 compared to the discounted concession passes. This has resulted in over half a million dollars in additional monthly revenue.

“Our fare enforcement efforts are making a difference,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “Most of our customers already pay their fair share, and we’re pleased to see even more doing so thanks to our education and enforcement initiatives. Fare revenues are essential to funding and improving the transit system for everyone.”

Fare enforcement, education and fare checks were ramped up by transit security last year as part of TransLink’s C$90 million (US$65 million) cost-efficiency plan to help address a shortfall of operating funds. TransLink says its goal with the campaign is to deter fare evasion, educate customers on correct fare payments and improve safety while reducing lost revenue from fare evasion. TransLink notes all revenues earned through the Fare Enforcement Program are re-invested into the transit system.

Fare enforcement results:

In the second half of 2024, fare enforcement checks increased by 80 percent compared to the first half of 2024.

In the second half of 2024, fare enforcement checks tripled compared to the last six months of 2023.

Since last August 2024, TransLink has observed that 50,000 more Adult Compass Products have been purchased monthly compared to expected purchases (and 50,000 fewer concession passes have been purchased).

This change in behavior has resulted in C$3.2 million (US$2 million) in additional revenue over a six-month period.

For customers who are unable to pay for transit, TransLink says resources may be available for free or subsidized transit passes through partner organizations like the Homelessness Services Association of British Columbia.

TransLink adds it will continue to monitor fare evasion rates systemwide, and more time is needed to assess long-term trends. However, early signs show that education and enforcement are driving positive change.