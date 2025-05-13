Masabi helps Hawaii’s Kauaʻi Bus launch account-based ticketing, smartcards

Kauaʻi Bus riders now have access to account-based ticketing (ABT) on the Kauaʻi Bus mobile app and new Holomua smartcard. Coming four months after the launch of mobile ticketing, this next phase allows riders to tap and ride when they board.

The new ABT system is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform. The move is part of Kauaʻi’s phased approach to building a fully modernized fare payment system while preparing the network for future enhancements such as open payments.

With the new ABT system, riders can manage a transit account through the Kauaʻi Bus app or online portal, loading funds and tapping their phone or smartcard to ride. Instead of selecting a fare upfront, the system automatically deducts the appropriate fare and tracks usage—ensuring riders always pay the best price thanks to fare capping.

“This launch marks a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to make public transit on Kauaʻi as easy, accessible and modern as possible,” said Kauai County Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “With the Holomua smartcard and the mobile app, riders have options that means they can leave cash behind and tap their way across the island, with the peace of mind that they’ll always pay the best possible price.”

The new ABT system reduces the need to carry cash or pre-plan fares, making it easier to hop on a bus. Riders who prefer to use cash can load funds onto their account at select retail locations or at the Kauaʻi Bus office. The Holomua smartcard is convenient for riders who may not use smartphones but still want the benefits of digital fares.

“We’re delighted to deepen our partnership with the Kauaʻi Bus supporting the roll out account-based ticketing and bringing smarter, more efficient payment options to riders,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “Kauaʻi’s approach, starting with mobile ticketing and expanding to ABT, is a powerful example of how transit systems can evolve and transform fare collection in phases to deliver meaningful improvements for their communities.”

Open Payments, which will allow passengers to pay directly using their contactless bank cards or mobile wallets, is scheduled to go online later in 2025.