New York Gov. Kathy Hochul highlights positive effects of ongoing congestion pricing

Transit industry leaders and advocates came together with elected officials to highlight the continued progress under New York’s congestion pricing program. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul noted that in the months since congestion pricing took effect, traffic is down and business is up, as the program works to deliver benefits for commuters from across the New York metro area and for businesses and offices in Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD).

“Since congestion pricing took effect over two months ago, traffic is down and business is up – and that’s the kind of progress we’re going to keep delivering for New Yorkers,” Gov. Hochul said. “Every day, more New Yorkers are seeing and hearing the benefits for our commutes, quality of life and economy – and we’re not going back.”

MTA CEO and Chair Janno Lieber added, “Congestion relief is working, cars and buses are moving faster, foot traffic is up and even noise complaints are down. That’s why in poll after poll more and more New Yorkers are saying they want those benefits to stay—and they will.”

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) says that since the congestion pricing program took effect on Jan. 5, it has delivered a wide array of benefits according to data from the MTA, reports and studies from business groups and other data sources.

Traffic is down

The MTA reports traffic is down 11 percent in the CBD in February compared to the same time last year. Within the past couple months, the MTA says three million fewer vehicles entered the CBD in January and February compared to the same time last year.

The MTA also reports:

Traffic is moving up to 30 percent faster on bridge and tunnel crossings in February compared to the same time last year.

Commuters are saving up to 21 minutes per trip into the CBD.

Bus service is faster throughout the CBD, with up to 23 percent of customer trips on express buses delayed 10 minutes or more.

Complaints about excessive car horn honking within the CBD were down by more than 70 percent in January and February compared to the same time last year.

Business is up

In terms of business in the CBD, the MTA says:

Broadway show attendance was up 19 percent in January and February compared to the same time last year.

Restaurant reservations in the CBD rose five percent from January to mid-March compared to the same time last year.

Retail sales in the CBD are on track to be $900 million higher in 2025 compared to last year.

Workers coming to the office in the CBD on an average weekday increased 6.6 percent in February compared to the same time last year.

Transit ridership increasing

The MTA says it has seen an increase in transit ridership in January and into February 2025, surpassing last year’s ridership growth. The MTA also says:

Bus ridership is up nine percent.

Subway ridership is up six percent.

Long Island Rail Road ridership is up eight percent.

Metro-North Railroad ridership up four percent.

“Congestion pricing is working; we're seeing less congestion, faster bus commutes and an increase in transit ridership," said New York Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-59). “New Yorkers deserve to continue to benefit from the implementation of this program– they deserve clean air and clearer streets. This is the result of relentless advocates fighting for cleaner air and public transportation, as well as the governor’s commitment to putting New Yorkers’ will above the orders of the Trump Administration.”