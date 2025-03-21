MTA to halt MetroCard sales end of 2025

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will not be distributing its MetroCard after Dec. 31, 2025, as the agency works to make the switch to a fully contactless tap-and-go payment system. The MTA says its tap-and-go payment system allows riders to pay fares directly with digital wallets, contactless credit and debit cards and OMNY cards.

The MTA also recommends that customers who prefer to use a physical card and/or pay with cash invest in an OMNY card for $1 and load or reload their card at a retail location, online, at a mobile sales van location or at subway stations throughout New York City where OMNY vending machines are currently available. Rollout will be complete by the fall when all 472 subway stations will have an OMNY vending machine.

“After 32 years, it’s time to say goodbye to the MetroCard and go all in on the fare payment system of the future,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “Tap-and-go – already the choice for 65 percent of our riders – is not only easier and more convenient to use, it also opens the door for new discounts and promotions that’ll put money back in riders’ pockets.”

The MTA says the MetroCards will still be accepted into 2026, and an official final acceptance date will be announced at a later time. While customers are encouraged to spend down the value on their MetroCards, remaining balances will be eligible for transfer or reimbursement two years from the expiration date on the MetroCard.

MTA says moving to a contactless payment unlocks potential for new promotions, discounts, special deals for tourists and the possibility of a loyalty program similar to frequent flyer airline programs. Additionally, the contactless system will assist the MTA in its fare compliance efforts, enabling the authority to explore technology systems used throughout the world to check proof of payment.

Putting money back into customers’ pockets

The MTA says it found that there is $40 million of fare value underutilized annually from weekly and monthly MetroCards. By switching to tap-and-go, the MTA notes that customers will not have to pre-pay for multiple trips to receive a discount and forfeit what they don’t spend. The fare-capping feature, available to customers who use a digital wallet, a contactless debit/credit card or an OMNY card, makes transit more accessible by leaving money in customers’ pockets.

“While there’s no doubt the MetroCard will remain an iconic New York City symbol, tap-and-go fare payment has been a game changer for everyday riders and visitors, saving them the guessing game on what fare package is most cost efficient for their travels and making using NYC’s transit system much easier,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “This is a prime example of how we’re leveraging new technology to modernize our systems and create a better customer experience.”

The MTA says its customers will automatically receive free, unlimited rides for the rest of the week once they have paid $34 (or $17 for enrolled reduced-fare customers) in fares — the same as taking 12 trips. MTA saysthe fare cap is reached nearly one million times every month and gives customers over $8 million worth of free trips every month. For free transfers and fare capping, customers must use the same card or device for all legs of the trip.

Forecasting $20 million in annual operating savings

By eliminating the sale of MetroCard and fully transitioning to one fare collection method, the MTA expects to save at least $20 million annually in costs related to MetroCard production and distribution; vending machine repairs; and cash collection and handling.