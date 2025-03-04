ORCA adds Regional Day Pass to its permanent service offerings

ORCA is making the Regional Day Pass a permanent part of its service offerings to help create a more affordable and accessible transit experience for riders across the region. This price change, approved by the ORCA Joint Board, saves money and enhances convenience for customers who use multiple transit services in a single day.

The new ORCA Regional Day Pass will be available for $6 for adult riders and $2 for ORCA LIFT and RRFP senior and disabled cardholders, providing unlimited rides on participating transit services for one day for the cost of just two trips. ORCA says this fare adjustment, which was first introduced in August 2024 as a promotional pilot, will help to ensure that riders can travel seamlessly throughout the Puget Sound area all day long while enjoying significant cost savings.

“The new ORCA Day Pass gives you the freedom to travel anywhere, all day long, for six dollars,” said ORCA Joint Board Chairperson and Director of King County Metro’s Mobility Division Christina O’Claire. “The ORCA Day Pass also makes it easier than ever to seamlessly connect across transit modes — like buses, light rail and on-demand services — and between transit agencies. For riders who have disabilities, have lower incomes or are seniors, the price is even lower: just two dollars a day to connect to unlimited opportunities.”

ORCA notes this cost reduction also aligns with the reduction in fares for Sound Transit Express Bus service, now $3 per trip, and Community Transit’s reduced fare, now $1.

The ORCA Day pass is accepted on most transit services, including buses and trains, throughout the region. Riders can purchase the pass online, through the myORCA mobile app, at ORCA vending machines, or from the Google Wallet for ORCA digital card users.