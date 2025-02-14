VIA Metropolitan Transit installs new fare boxes across its bus fleet

VIA Metropolitan Transit completed the installation of new fare boxes across its bus fleet on Feb. 10, making fare payment quicker and easier for transit customers. The agency notes riders can now pay using Apple, Google or Samsung mobile wallets, along with contactless debit and credit cards at any fare box.

According to the agency, the modernization of the fare payment system will provide more options to pay, speeding up boardings and reducing delays, which all combine to reduce travel time and improve the overall customer experience. The agency began installing the new fare boxes in November and completed the project in mid-January. Riders may also continue to use the agency’s goMobile+ app, the Transit app or a goCard.

The agency notes the update also includes the launch of the goCard Lite smartcard, which will replace the previous pre-loaded magnetic strip e-cards. VIA Metropolitan Transit says riders can purchase or exchange fare cards for a new goCard Lite smartcard at customer service ticket windows during normal business hours.

The agency says its fares remain unchanged at $1.30 per trip. Discounted fares continue to apply for those who qualify by showing their VIA Reduced Fare ID upon boarding. Cash fare will continue to be accepted.