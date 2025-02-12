CAT board votes to extend Student Zero-Fare Pilot Program into Feb. 28

An extension for the Chatham Area Transit Authority’s (CAT) Student Zero-Fare Pilot Program for students within the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has been approved by the agency’s board of directors. The extension for the program will continue services for students K-12 through Feb. 28, 2025, effective immediately.

CAT notes college and university students will no longer be eligible for free rides and will be required to pay the standard fare to access its fixed-route and paratransit services. CAT says it is actively engaging in discussions with colleges and universities to explore future partnerships that could provide affordable transit solutions for their students.

This decision follows a collaborative agreement between CAT and SCCPSS, in which the school system will contribute up to $4,000 for the month of February. The agency says this extension gives both organizations time to develop a more comprehensive and sustainable long-term agreement to better serve the transportation needs of local students.

“Our commitment to connecting students to educational opportunities remains strong,” said CAT Board of Directors Chair Deidrick Cody. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with SCCPSS and expanding discussions with local colleges to ensure transit remains accessible and equitable for all students.”

CAT says its Student Zero-Fare Pilot Program, which was originally planned to run from January 2024 to Feb. 1, 2025, provided over 90,000 trips, connecting K-12, college and university students to schools and extracurricular activities.