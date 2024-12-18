BEA Transit Technologies Inc. to launch new universal automated fare management platform

A new universal platform is being introduced by BEA Transit Technologies Inc. to serve as a comprehensive system for automated fare collection (AFC) equipment monitoring, configuration and transaction reporting. The platform can also be integrated with virtually any existing AFC system.

This new platform will help to address a growing need for a common software platform for equipment management that can accommodate quick and efficient integration of third party equipment with the many existing AFC systems notes BEA. The universal platform is designed to meet this need and its equipment management system (EMS) provides a more user-friendly, intuitive interface for monitoring and management of BEA devices.

“Transit agencies are often in need of new equipment to accommodate system expansion or to replace aging, obsolete devices, but their choices are limited due to the need to integrate that equipment with their existing AFC systems”, said BEA CEO and President Pedro Jiménez. “Our universal platform was designed from the ground up to support and simplify that integration effort and to provide agencies with robust and reliable fare collection equipment options.”

With the universal platform, BEA equipment can be fully customized for an agency via an online configuration process, giving control to the agency (or AFC integration partner), while allowing BEA engineers to focus on continuous improvement of the platform and freeing the agency staff from long and costly design reviews typically associated with custom software development.