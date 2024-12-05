TTC cracks down on fare evasion with fare inspectors

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) began implementing teams of fare inspectors throughout its system to patrol transit spaces and issue tickets in plain clothes as part of the TTC’s ongoing work to curb fare evasion.

This approach was previously tested in 2018 and re-introduced three weeks ago with plain-clothes inspectors educating those found to be riding illegally. Having inspectors patrol in plain clothes is another step in the TTC’s enhanced efforts to protect some of the $140 million lost to fare evasion yearly.

Tickets for fare evasion range from $235 to $425 depending on the nature of the evasion. That money goes to the courts, not directly to the TTC.

“While the TTC receives considerable operating funds from the city, we rely heavily on the fare box to support our operations. When people don’t pay, that impacts our ability to increase service and keep fare prices low,” said TTC CEO Greg Percy. “We prefer all customers pay for their rides rather than issue tickets. At the same time, we have to let people know we’re serious.”

All plain clothes inspectors will carry ID and be equipped with body-worn cameras to record customer interactions. Inspectors will continue to use discretion, whether in uniform or plain clothes, to ensure tickets are predominantly issued in cases of willful evasion.

This is the second new fare evasion initiative implemented this fall. In September, the TTC began eliminating the no-tap fare gates at subway stations to capture lost fares. Collectors were redeployed to assist those customers who require help with gates.