Bloomington Transit to launch new Umo fare collection and fare capping features

Bloomington Transit will begin implementing its new fare collection system through the Umo mobile app or card starting Nov. 18. Riders will be able to pay fares on buses and microtransit services by downloading the Umo mobile app or by getting a reloadable card at Bloomington Transit offices or the downtown transfer center.

Fare amounts have not changed – $1 for regular fare, $0.50 for reduced fare, $2 for BLink (BTaccess and microtransit) services – and riders will still have the option to pay cash (in the exact amount).

With Umo, Bloomington Transit will also be introducing fare capping to allow regular fare riders to never pay more than $30 per month or $3 per day ($15 per month or $1.50 per day for reduced fare riders). This will help to potentially save riders money by only paying for what they use in a month. Fare capping applies to fixed-route buses and Blink microtransit trips.

“This fare collection technology project with Umo enhances the customer experience for Bloomington Transit riders,” said Bloomington Transit General Manager John Connell. “But more importantly, it provides equity by allowing those who are not able to buy a discounted monthly pass upfront to receive the same benefits as those who can. Using Umo protects our riders from overpaying in the long run.”

Indiana University students, faculty and staff, as well as city of Bloomington, Ind., government, qualified Monroe County Public Library and IU Health employees, will still be able to ride Bloomington Transit fixed-route buses fare-free. These riders can continue to present their valid identification cards to the Bloomington Transit drivers as they board the bus.

Riders will need to continue using the SPOT app to access real-time location statuses, route updates or trip planning capabilities.