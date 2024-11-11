SacRT to introduce new fare payment system and discount fare program for veterans in 2025.

In 2025, the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) will introduce a discount fare program for veterans as part of a new Tap2Ride Digital Identity service in partnership with the California Department of Technology (CDT) and the California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP).

The six-month pilot program will provide discount fares for up to 60,000 eligible military veterans residing in the Sacramento, Calif., region.

“We are on the cusp of something very exciting here; the planned discount fares for military veterans are a first at SacRT and are a long time coming,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “In this modern era, fare payments are going to get a lot easier because they are integrated into our customers’ everyday lives. You simply use the card you already have in your wallet or purse.”

“We are very excited to implement this discount for those who have served our country,” said SacRT Board Chair and Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy. “This initiative is just one of many ways we are working with the state to make transit more accessible and affordable.”

Veterans are not the only people that will benefit from the new program, as seniors aged 65 and older will also benefit from the inclusion of a digital identification framework when they register their credit or debit card. The agency notes that although seniors aged 62 and older are eligible to receive discount fare under SacRT’s approved fare structure, the age qualification for senior citizenship in the state of California is 65.

Once launched, the discount program will serve as a trial period during which SacRT will conduct a Title VI analysis to ensure the program benefits low-income and minority riders. Feedback will be gathered from participating military veterans to assess the program’s impact and viability for long-term implementation.

SacRT says the new Tap2Ride program aims to make fare payment easier, faster and more accessible for all riders, allowing them to pay for bus and light-rail fares with a tap of their credit or debit cards that are pre-registered through the digital ID framework. SacRT notes that riders who prefer to continue using their existing fare payment methods such as Connect Card or ZipPass will have that option as well.

The agency says its partnership with CDT and Cal-ITP represents a significant step forward in making transit more convenient for riders.

“California is committed to creating a statewide digital system that will securely connect residents with the government benefits they deserve,” said state of California Chief Information Officer and CDT Director Liana Bailey-Crimmins. “By integrating this easy-to-use digital solution into SacRT’s tap-to-ride program, we’re simplifying access to discounts for veterans.”

“Cal-ITP is thrilled to partner with SacRT on this project,” said Chief of California Department of Transportations’ Data and Digital Services Division and Program Manager of California Integrated Mobility Gillian Gillett. “Tap2Ride technology opens the door to a customer-friendly system that delivers benefits simply and easily and by doing so, makes transit more accessible and welcoming to those who have served our country.”

As part of this initiative, SacRT is also planning to integrate all fare payment methods into a single unified system during the next year, providing a streamlined experience for all passengers, which will allow passengers to benefit from features such as fare capping.