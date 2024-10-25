  • Subscribe
    Knoxville Area Transit launches account-based fare payment system

    Oct. 25, 2024
    Katpay aims to bring greater flexibility, convenience and affordability to riders through fare capping.
    Knoxville Area Transit
    Knoxville Area Transit aims to bring greater flexibility, convenience and affordability to riders through fare capping.
