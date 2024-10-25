Subscribe
Magazine
40 Under 40
Supplier's Directory
Advertise
Contact Us
Bus
Rail
Technology
Safety & Security
Alt. Mobility
Management
Transit Bids
Career Center
Technology
Fare Collection
Knoxville Area Transit launches account-based fare payment system
Oct. 25, 2024
Katpay aims to bring greater flexibility, convenience and affordability to riders through fare capping.
Related To:
Knoxville Area Transit (KAT)
Knoxville Area Transit
Knoxville Area Transit aims to bring greater flexibility, convenience and affordability to riders through fare capping.
Power Converters, Battery Chargers and Inverters
Knoxville Area Transit selects Heliox’s 180kW Flex Charger to power new fleet of electric buses
Heliox
Nov. 8, 2021
Latest in Fare Collection
BART
Safety & Security
BART to begin installing next generation fare gates at multiple stations
Brandon Lewis
Oct. 23, 2024
L.A. Metro
Management
Ridership updates from L.A. Metro, Metro Transit, Pace, SEPTA
Brandon Lewis
Oct. 21, 2024
SDMTS
Fare Collection
SDMTS Board of Directors approves modifications to Fare Enforcement Diversion Program
San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS)
Oct. 21, 2024
Load More Content