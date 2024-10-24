BEA Transit Technologies introduces Universal Platform for automated fare collection

BEA Transit Technologies Inc. (BEA) is introducing its Universal Platform, which serves as a comprehensive system for automated fare collection (AFC) equipment monitoring, configuration and transaction reporting and can be integrated with virtually any existing AFC system. BEA says the completed development further builds on its commitment to manufacture accessible and reliable AFC equipment solutions, including advanced fareboxes, ticket vending machines, operator control units, faregates and other devices for public transit agencies.

BEA says its equipment and systems are used by millions of passengers in more than 200 cities throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada and Latin America. The Universal Platform is designed to meet the need of AFC, and its Equipment Management System (EMS) provides a modern, user-friendly, intuitive interface for monitoring and management of BEA devices.

“Transit agencies are often in need of new equipment to accommodate system expansion or to replace aging, obsolete devices but their choices are limited due to the need to integrate that equipment with their existing AFC systems. Our Universal Platform was designed from the ground up to support and simplify that integration effort and to provide agencies with robust and reliable fare collection equipment options,” said Pedro Jiménez, CEO and president, BEA.

With the Universal Platform, BEA equipment can be fully customized for an agency via an online configuration process, giving control to the agency (or AFC integration partner) while allowing BEA engineers to focus on continuous improvement of the platform and freeing the agency staff from long and costly design reviews typically associated with custom software development.