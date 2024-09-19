INIT, NMI collaborate to enhance San Diego MTS’ fare payment system

INIT has partnered with NMI® to implement a new payment processing solution for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). This collaboration will allow riders to tap on and tap off to enhance convenience and security for daily commuters on MTS buses and trolleys.

Passengers can now tap their credit or debit card, or use Apple Pay or Google Pay on their mobile devices, at the start and end of their journey, removing the need for traditional tickets or stored-value cards. The fare is automatically calculated to ensure passengers receive the lowest fare possible based on their travel.

“Partnering with INIT and MTS to bring this innovative payment solution to San Diego’s transit system marks a significant step in enhancing transit experiences for passengers through payment innovation and technology,” said Pete Alcock, head of marketing, NMI. “By embedding NMI’s card payment technology into INIT’s software, we are streamlining the ticketing and transaction processes for passengers and operators, as well as providing the highest level of security and fraud protection. Our technology not only offers ease of use and enhanced security but also showcases our commitment to advancing public transit systems globally.”

INIT used NMI’s straightforward API to embed the NMI Gateway into its transport ticketing solution to establish a secure and efficient open loop system. When a passenger taps on, the NMI Gateway processes initial authorization and card tokenization, as well as subsequent authorization and settlement at tap-off. The NMI Gateway also handles deferred authorization for any transactions that fail or are declined. All card reader terminals involved in this process are installed and operated under NMI’s PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution, enhancing both physical and transaction security and ensuring compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

MTS also benefits from advanced fraud prevention measures and protection against stolen card usage as the system is fully PCI DSS compliant.

“Our collaboration with NMI is integral to delivering a system that not only meets the current demands of passengers but also highlights our commitment to advanced ticketing processes through cashless and contactless payments,” said Andy Singh, COO, East at INIT.

The partnership between NMI and INIT will work towards enhancing MTS’ public transportation with modern, secure and convenient payment solutions.