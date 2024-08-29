City of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to launch free fare children's program Sept. 1.

Saskatoon Transit will be launching a new free fare program for children in grade eight and under on Sept. 1. The program will allow for elementary school-age children to ride all Saskatoon Transit and Access Transit services for free without needing to scan a fare pass or show any documentation (such as an ID) simply by boarding the bus based on their grade level.

On June 26, the Saskatoon city council approved the elimination of child fares to provide families with a low-cost transportation option and encourage the use of public transit in the community. Saskatoon joins other Canadian cities, including the city of Regina, Saskatchewan, in offering free transit fares for children.

“The goal of the program is to make public transit more accessible and affordable for Saskatoon families,” said Michael Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit. “By removing the cost barrier, we’re able to provide all children the opportunity to get around the community safely and easily, whether it’s to school, extracurricular activities or family outings.”

The free child fare initiative was developed after extensive community engagement in spring 2024, during which Saskatoon Transit engaged with schools, community organizations, Transit staff, members of the public and other transit agencies across the country. Based on the feedback received, city council adopted a simple and seamless program.

To monitor the program’s impact, Saskatoon Transit will collaborate with local school boards and organizations to assess any operational savings and efficiency improvements. A report on the outcomes will be presented to city council in summer 2025.