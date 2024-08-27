ORCA to offer six-month promotional day pass.

ORCA will be offering cardholders a new promotional day pass fare for the next six months, effective Aug. 30. The Adult ORCA Day Pass will be reduced from $8 to $6 while the reduced fare day pass (Seniors, ORCA LIFT for customers with lower incomes and customers with disabilities) will drop from $4 to $2.

Youths 18 and under will continue to ride for free. The agency says the offer will help to simplify travel throughout the Puget Sound with unlimited rides and transfers between all participating ORCA agencies throughout the day for the cost of just two trips.

“The ORCA Day Pass is now even more affordable,” said Christina O’Claire, ORCA joint board chairperson and King County Metro’s mobility division director. “The ORCA Day Pass is quick and easy and takes the guesswork out of which fare product to put on your ORCA card. As we expand the Link 1 Line, RapidRide network and other transit service this fall, there’s no better time to take transit.”