SEPTA partners with Bryn Mawr College to provide free rides to students.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has brought on Bryn Mawr College to participate in its SEPTA Key Advantage UPass program. The university will be the second higher education institution to participate in the program. Beginning Sept. 1, Bryn Mawr College students will be eligible to ride SEPTA at no cost to them.

SEPTA's initiative allows institutions to provide a monthly All-Access Anywhere Pass to participants, who can load the pass onto a new or existing SEPTA Key card. The passes come at a discount of more than 80 percent to partner institutions. Just like the Monthly Anywhere TrailPass, SEPTA Key Advantage passes can be used on all SEPTA modes of transportation.

“We are excited to extend the benefits of SEPTA Key Advantage to students at Bryn Mawr College,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “This program has made it easier and less expensive for students to travel to destinations across the region.”

Bryn Mawr College will provide passes to all full-time, actively enrolled students free of charge, with the program running throughout the academic year (September through December and February through May). Bryn Mawr College students can use their Key cards 24/7 during the academic year, with a 240-ride limit per month (an average of eight rides per day).

“As our college believes in access and equity, we are thrilled to partner with SEPTA to provide equal opportunity for our students to connect with the city, learn, grow and enhance their academic and co-curricular pursuits,” said Bryn Mawr College Dean of the Undergraduate College Karlene Burrell-McRae.

SEPTA launched the UPass program with Swarthmore College in August 2023. After a full academic year, the agency notes the reception from Swarthmore students has been overwhelmingly positive, with 89 percent of students tapping their UPass at least once. SEPTA says most of Swarthmore’s ridership is on Saturdays and Sundays, suggesting students are using it to explore the area and for recreational purposes – not only to go to class or work.