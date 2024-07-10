MBTA to launch contactless payment methods on various transit methods Aug. 1

“Transitioning to this contactless system is a part of the next generation of transportation that our riders deserve. This will allow them to save time and make it easier for riders and travelers to pay and board as they use the system,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“I’ve seen directly at other transit properties and heard firsthand from many riders about the importance of contactless payment and how it would greatly enhance the experience of using mass transit. Last year, this project needed a course correction and I’m proud of the progress made to deliver this important amenity for our riders, bringing our payment system for our bus and subway system into the 21st century. This lays the groundwork for the fare payment system of the future, incorporating our fare structure including the recently approved Income-Eligible Reduced Fares,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The MBTA team’s steadfast dedication to bring this initiative to fruition along with our partner Cubic, worked collaboratively, solving challenges to demonstrate our commitment to the public. I thank our riders for their patience as we continue to build a system that they can rely on and be proud of.”