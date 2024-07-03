  • Subscribe
    Petaluma Transit rolls out new free fare pilot

    July 3, 2024
    Free fares will be offered on Petaluma Transit's fixed-route bus and paratransit services for one year.
    Petaluma Transit has eliminated fare collection on all of its fixed-route bus and paratransit services as a part of a one-year pilot program. The pilot aims to increase ridership, promote Petaluma Transit’s network of services, alleviate the financial burden of low-income riders, improve access and meet the rigorous climate goals set forth by the city.

    Petaluma Transit notes paratransit passengers have historically not benefited from common fare-free programs. The initiative aims to use both fixed-route bus services and paratransit services for free, expanding access to those with fixed or limited incomes. 

    No application is needed to participate in this program