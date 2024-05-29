Sound Transit to begin fare inspections at Link stations June 3

A new fare inspection process has been introduced by Sound Transit which will allow fare ambassadors to check passengers for proof of payment at Link stations. The first phase of the rollout will begin on June 3. Fare ambassadors will continue to conduct fare checks on board Link and Sounder trains.

Fare ambassadors will conduct fare paid zone inspections within the designated fare-paid areas of Link stations, which may include station platforms. During the first phase, fare paid zone inspections will occur only on the 1 Line at downtown Seattle, Wash., stations at different times and will be expanded in later phases.

Sound Transit relies on fare revenue to operate its services. The Sound Transit Board approved fare paid zone inspections as part of the updated fare compliance policy in 2022.

The new process seeks to increase fare inspections during peak ridership times and make it easier for fare ambassadors to help people obtain fares or services. Sound Transit expects platform checks to improve fare collection rates by enabling fare ambassadors to provide passengers found without proof of payment with options to pay rather than issuing a citation.

The first phase of the new program will run through August. During this phase, fare ambassadors will test several methods of platform inspections before the Aug. 30 opening of the 1 Line expansion to Lynnwood.

When Lynnwood Link opens, Sound Transit expects heavy ridership and crowded trains during peak periods. Fare ambassadors on platforms will be able to help new riders navigate the system and will ease the fare check process.

During the first phase of the rollout, Sound Transit will collect passenger feedback about the experience through an online survey. Survey results will influence refining the fare inspection process for the second phase, set to begin in September.

Sound Transit developed the new fare compliance approach in partnership with communities disproportionately impacted by the effects of fare nonpayment. The agency will track the program's performance to ensure equity goals and inspection targets.