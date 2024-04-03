Conduent receives contract extension from NJ Transit for fare system

Conduent Transportation has received a five-year contract renewal from New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) to continue implementation and upgrades of a contactless fare collection system for customers.

Under the new contract, which builds on a relationship of more than 30 years with NJ Transit, Conduent will also provide maintenance of various hardware and software systems, including ticket vending machines and on-board validators.

Last fall, under the previous contract, Conduent implemented a new “Tap & Ride” payment option for NJ Transit, allowing New Jersey bus and light-rail customers to use contactless credit and debit cards. The system is currently usable with existing validators on buses and at light-rail stations. Additional ticket types, including Google and Apple payment options, are being made available.

“The convenience of digital, contactless payments is transforming how we purchase, pay and get paid in every aspect of our lives and we’re excited to continue helping our clients extend these benefits to their riders,” said Adam Appleby, president, transportation solutions at Conduent. “As an industry leader in transportation technologies and innovation, we’re proud to help make mobility easier, more efficient and more enjoyable for transit agencies and their customers worldwide.”