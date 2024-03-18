Eagle Valley Transportation Authority Board approves free summer fares, enhanced service

Fare-free services will continue on three of the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority's (EVTA) ECO Transit routes. The agency's Board of Directors approved the plan for the extension of services on March 13, 2024.

Starting May 19, riders taking the Highway 6, Minturn or Valley routes from Vail to Eagle and Dotsero, Colo., will enjoy fare-free service. In addition to the increased fare-free zones, all the summer schedule routes will see an increase in service frequency.

“Delivering on our promise to implement a fare-free zone with expanded service has been the EVTA board’s top priority,” said Mayor of Avon, Colo., and Chair of the EVTA Board Amy Phillips. “These improvements fulfill our promise of fare-free from Vail to Edwards and add value for our residents of Eagle and Dotsero. This marks a significant milestone for the EVTA and demonstrates our commitment to honoring the wishes of voters who approved the EVTA in 2022.”

In addition to expanding fare-free service, ECO Transit and EVTA will add more buses along the Highway 6, Minturn and Valley routes for the summer schedule. The Highway 6 route, the busiest ECO Transit route, will have an additional 20 service hours each week in the summer, providing 20-minute service at peak times in the morning and afternoon. The Minturn route will have 3.5 additional service hours per week, allowing service to be offered an hour later each day. The Minturn route will also include a new mid-day daily roundtrip to Red Cliff. The Valley route will have 18 additional weekly service hours, providing 30-minute service from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning expanded, fare-free service will allow EVTA and ECO Transit staff to further evaluate ridership, budget, operations and other factors, as they prepare for next winter and begin developing their 10-year plan for additional transit expansion in the Eagle Valley.