SEPTA Key to support multi-riders on single card starting Feb. 26.

Beginning Feb. 26, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) customers will be able to activate their SEPTA Key's new multi-rider feature.

The multi-rider feature allows up to five riders on one SEPTA Key card. Multi-rider is available for all modes, including bus, trolley, Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, Norristown High Speed Line and Regional Rail.

To activate and use multi-rider, users must have Travel Wallet autoload turned on. The threshold is $20 and the autoload minimum is $10. Riders Travel Wallet must have a balance equal to the minimum amount required for the multi-rider trips.

All multi-rider taps must occur within one minute of the initial tap. If there is a delay in the validator response - customers are instructed to wait and not to tap more than one time for each ride. Taps can be on a single bus/trolley validator or a combination of taps on different turnstiles at a station.

SEPTA multi-rider feature notes: