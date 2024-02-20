SEPTA Key to support multi-riders on single card starting Feb. 26.

Beginning Feb. 26, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) customers will be able to activate their SEPTA Key's new multi-rider feature.
The multi-rider feature allows up to five riders on one SEPTA Key card. Multi-rider is available for all modes, including bus, trolley, Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, Norristown High Speed Line and Regional Rail.
To activate and use multi-rider, users must have Travel Wallet autoload turned on. The threshold is $20 and the autoload minimum is $10. Riders Travel Wallet must have a balance equal to the minimum amount required for the multi-rider trips.
All multi-rider taps must occur within one minute of the initial tap. If there is a delay in the validator response - customers are instructed to wait and not to tap more than one time for each ride. Taps can be on a single bus/trolley validator or a combination of taps on different turnstiles at a station.
SEPTA multi-rider feature notes:
- SEPTA Key cards can still be used in a solo rider mode even if the multi-rider feature is turned on. SEPTA warns that when riding Regional Rail, customers cannot change the number of riders in their group once a trip has been opened.
- SEPTA conductors can help to open a multi-rider trip for the entire group.
- Same fare rules apply: Up to two transfers on bus, trolley, Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, Norristown High Speed Line, two-hour Regional Rail trip limit, must tap-on and tap-off for correct fare.
- Customers can leave the multi-rider feature on all the time or call the SEPTA Key Call Center to deactivate. Deactivation occurs at 2 a.m.