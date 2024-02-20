Pace changes fare policy for paratransit riders

Pace Suburban Bus passengers who are certified for ADA paratransit service by the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) of Northern Illinois can now ride for free on any Pace fixed route. The fare change expands travel options and makes public transportation more convenient and affordable for many people with disabilities.

“By removing financial barriers, we aim to expand transportation options for people with disabilities. Our mission is to encourage and facilitate increased usage of our fixed route system,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.

Pace’s fixed route buses are fully accessible with ramps, dedicated seating areas, audio and visual stop announcements and other accessibility features. To ensure rides are free, ADA passengers should not tap their ADA paratransit card on the Ventra reader. They should show their card to the driver when they board.