Nayax launches its modular AFC platform

The company will showcase its new solution with open payment processing at Transport Ticketing Global 2020.

Nayax
Jan 24th, 2020
Nayax launches its AFC platform, which eliminates the need for dedicated travel cards.
Nayax launches its AFC platform, which eliminates the need for dedicated travel cards.
Nayax

Nayax is entering the transport sector with its modular automatic fare collection platform (AFC), Nayax Transit, with the platform debuting at Transport Ticketing Global 2020 in London.

Nayax Transit eliminates the need for dedicated travel cards. Instead, travelers can use their contactless credit cards or mobile phones for payment while also benefiting from optimized fares, which are calculated after they complete a journey.

Nayax Transit’s solution uncomplicates transport management for public transport operators. The fare engine, backed by Nayax Transit’s cloud-based management suite, enables PTOs to remotely monitor their deployed validators’ fare processing without needing to go out into the field, improving ease of use and lightening maintenance.

The company leverages its place in the payment industry, as a core element of the platform is its end-to-end payment processing for both open and closed loop environments. Additionally, the platform is also PCI-DSS certified.

“Nayax Transit is a disruptive AFC solution in the public transport market. As a hardware agnostic platform, we can upgrade deployed systems at significantly reduced costs, as there is no need to replace existing hardware,” said Moshe Orenstein, head of business development at Nayax. “For new installations our solution is the clear-cut choice as our platform works with any chosen hardware and because Nayax brings its vast expertise with open payments, specifically in EMV.”

More in Fare Collection
KY: Is fare-free public transit an option in Owensboro?
If the system were to go fare-free, the first issue would be filling the void from lost fares.
Jan 13th, 2020
Cubic and Moovit partner to deliver mobile experiences for public transportation riders
The new integrated platform offers travelers a seamless mobile experience in integrating multimodal journey planning, ticketing and fare collection.
Jan 9th, 2020
MA: Worcester City Council signals support for fare-free bus service
Residents and local transit advocates at the meeting said moving to a fare-free system would help address a host of issues, including accessibility, equity, environmental justice, and traffic congestion.
Jan 9th, 2020
49346147522 37c5bc67e8 O
OMNY surpasses five million taps ahead of expansion to 60 more MTA stations by end of January
The installation is on pace for the entire subway and bus system by the end of 2020.
Jan 8th, 2020
Transit
Southern Nevada RTC passes now available with Transit app
The app, which residents and visitors already use for tip planning and ride tracking, is now an all-in-one solution with the addition of RTC passes.
Jan 7th, 2020
MA: BAT bus riders can pay by phone starting this spring
Starting this spring, bus riders will no longer need to rummage their pockets or purses to find their fare, thanks to a new state grant aimed at modernizing fare collection on the city's transit system.
Jan 7th, 2020
MN: After Kansas City made transit free, what about the Twin Cities?
Such a move doesn't appear to be in the mix -- there are more pressing budgetary matters facing Metro Transit.
Jan 6th, 2020
CA: VVTA launches TouchPass for bus fares
The Victor Valley Transit Authority has launched its TouchPass electronic fare collection system, which officials say will allow bus passengers to pay fares using their smart card or mobile app.
Jan 6th, 2020
Vvta
VVTA launches TouchPass mobile fare payment app for VVTA bus riders
Passengers can now use the TouchPass Card or the mobile app to tap for fare payments.
Jan 3rd, 2020
NM: Free ride is over; ART fares begin
With Albuquerque Rapid Transit's inaugural month in the books, passengers must now pay to board the turquoise buses running up and down Central Avenue.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Lt Glogo 546141c76e96c
Luminator Technology Group
Luminator Technology Group delivers globally-recognized technology solutions from on-board video security to passenger information systems to increase intelligence, safety, and efficiency for public transit operations.
Jan 1st, 2020
OH: C-pass plays role in luring companies Downtown
Since June 2018, the C-pass program financed by Downtown business owners and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission has seen 1.6 million rides, with more than 440 companies and 15,100 employees enrolled.
Dec 20th, 2019
Token Transit
CAT Board approves new mobile ticketing platform
Customers will be able to use smart phones to ride.
Dec 19th, 2019
Mbta
MBTA Board approves upgrade project with Scheidt & Bachmann
The project includes extending the life of the existing fare collection system and incorporating customer-focused improvements.
Dec 18th, 2019