Nayax launches its modular AFC platform

Nayax launches its AFC platform, which eliminates the need for dedicated travel cards.

Nayax is entering the transport sector with its modular automatic fare collection platform (AFC), Nayax Transit, with the platform debuting at Transport Ticketing Global 2020 in London.

Nayax Transit eliminates the need for dedicated travel cards. Instead, travelers can use their contactless credit cards or mobile phones for payment while also benefiting from optimized fares, which are calculated after they complete a journey.

Nayax Transit’s solution uncomplicates transport management for public transport operators. The fare engine, backed by Nayax Transit’s cloud-based management suite, enables PTOs to remotely monitor their deployed validators’ fare processing without needing to go out into the field, improving ease of use and lightening maintenance.

The company leverages its place in the payment industry, as a core element of the platform is its end-to-end payment processing for both open and closed loop environments. Additionally, the platform is also PCI-DSS certified.

“Nayax Transit is a disruptive AFC solution in the public transport market. As a hardware agnostic platform, we can upgrade deployed systems at significantly reduced costs, as there is no need to replace existing hardware,” said Moshe Orenstein, head of business development at Nayax. “For new installations our solution is the clear-cut choice as our platform works with any chosen hardware and because Nayax brings its vast expertise with open payments, specifically in EMV.”