Cal-ITP and Enghouse Transportation bring open-loop payments to seven Ventura County transit operators

Enghouse Transportation and Public Safety is continuing its collaboration with the California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP) with expanded and integrated fare payments across Ventura County, Calif.

The regional launch brings together seven transit operators within a coordinated open-loop payment program. Riders can use the contactless credit or debit card or mobile wallet across participating services, with the correct fare calculated automatically at each tap.

Building on the first Enghouse open-loop payment deployment with the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC), the expanded program delivers an array of services across agency boundaries. Regional fare capping allows riders to transfer between participating operators and receive applicable fare benefits as though the network was a single transit system. Cal-ITP also supports reduced fares for eligible riders across all participating operators.

"This regional launch is a major milestone for Cal-ITP and public transit in California, and it was made possible through collaboration between vendors, transit operators and the state. We hope to see more regional projects roll out in the future that will expand access to public transportation for all Californians," said California Department of Transportation Chief of Data & Digital Services and California Integrated Mobility Program Manager Gillian Gillett.

Enghouse contributes scalable fare collection technology and real-time payment processing while Cal-ITP provides the statewide framework and implementation support needed to make contactless payments and benefit eligibility easier to adopt. Together, the partners say they are creating a practical model for connected, simple and passenger-focused regional mobility.

"We are proud to have partnered with Cal–ITP to support VCTC in deploying its open–loop fare payment solution and enabling reduced fares for eligible riders across all seven operators. This milestone reinforces our commitment to expanding modern, accessible payment options across the region and setting the foundation for broader adoption ahead," said Enghouse Transportation and Public Safety Managing Director Daniel Sjöström.

Looking ahead, Enghouse and Cal-ITP note that they are set to continue supporting transit agencies as they modernize fare collection, improve interoperability and make public transportation simpler and more accessible for every rider.