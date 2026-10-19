San Diego MTS Board approves new penalty program for fare evasion, passenger conduct violations

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors have approved a new administrative penalty program for fare evasion and certain passenger conduct violations.

The action authorizes the agency to establish an administrative process for eligible violations, moving away from the current criminal enforcement model. Under the new framework, riders who receive eligible citations would have access to an administrative review process rather than having citations handled through the criminal court system.

"My goal since I began advocating for this change in 2019 has been to prevent a missed transit fare from becoming a financial burden that follows someone for years," said San Diego MTS Chair Pro Tem and San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe. "A $3 fare should not lead to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in fines and fees. This proposal would give people a more reasonable way to resolve minor violations without having to navigate the criminal court system."

Under the approved administrative process, unpaid citations could still be referred to a collection process. However, the total penalty, including late fees and collection fees, would be limited to $125 per citation. The administrative process also provides options for people who cannot afford to pay, including installment payments, deferred payments and community service.

According to the agency, the transition is expected to take approximately two years, with implementation anticipated by Jan. 1, 2029.

"This is a significant step toward making fare enforcement fairer and more proportionate, particularly for people already struggling financially," Montgomery Steppe said.