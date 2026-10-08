Transit Windsor launches Umo fare platform

Transit Windsow in Ontario, Canada, has launched the Umo fare management platform on its system, giving riders more ways to pay fares, manage their transit accounts and access transit information.

The platform providers riders with a free app where they can buy digital passes, add funds, check balances, view trip history, plan trips and find real-time information. Fares can also be added with a reloadable Umo card and cash fares are still accepted.

“Umo is a significant step forward in delivering on the vision outlined in our More Than Transit Master Plan. This investment not only improves customer experience today but also provides the technology foundation needed to support future enhancements and continued growth of our transit system," said Transit Windsor Executive Director James Chacko. "Umo gives riders more ways to pay, manage their accounts, and access transit information, all while maintaining options for customers who prefer not to use a mobile device. We're proud to bring these improvements to the people who rely on Transit Windsor every day.”

According to the city, the Umo launch is part of Transit Windsor's More Than Transit Master Plan by helping the organization improve and modernize the customer experience. Onboard communications technology was upgraded as part of the project support future transit improvements. According to the city, a second phase scheduled for 2027 will replace the fareboxes across the fleet.

“This is an exciting step in modernizing the Windsor Transit system and creating more accessible and reliable public transit," said Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson. "The Umo fare system will provide riders with more convenient options to pay and access transit information while traveling to work, school and other daily essentials. As Windsor continues to grow, we will continue to support the proper infrastructure needed to create an efficient and reliable public transit system for residents.”

This project was funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), with a total project budget of C$3.53 million (US$2.45 million).