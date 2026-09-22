CA: Yolobus adds tap-to-pay options

Riders can now pay their fare on Yolobus with a simple tap of a credit card or mobile device. New convenient payment options available on Yolobus include contactless-enabled credit card or debit card, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, and wearable devices such as smartwatches.

According to a local press release, tap-to-pay devices are now installed on all Yolobus fixed-route buses and will be added to BeeLine and paratransit in 2027. When riders board, they don’t need to select the type of fare as the system will be set to the correct fare for the route.

Senior (65+) riders and Medicare Card Holders are eligible for discounted fares, and Yolobus has partnered with the California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP), an initiative of the State of California, to offer a way to quickly verify eligibility and link that discount to a contactless card or mobile device.

Yolobus has been working to make the experience of taking public transit easier and more enjoyable for all riders. In addition to tap-to-pay options, riders can also choose to pay with cash, Connect Card, or the new Transit Connect mobile app. Transit Connect allows riders to pre-load fares and monthly passes on their phone, with Sacramento Regional Transit and Unitrans fares also available.

“At Yolobus, we want to provide a seamless and convenient experience for our riders,” says Winters City Councilmember and Yolo Transportation District (YoloTD) Board Chair Jesse Loren. “These new tap-to-pay options make it easy for residents and visitors to get where they need to be all across beautiful Yolo County.”

To celebrate the launch of tap-to-pay, Yolobus is offering free transfers for all riders through the end of 2026. To request a transfer, riders may simply ask the operator for a paper slip at no cost.

“We are simplifying the experience of riding transit for our passengers,” notes YoloTD Executive Director Autumn Bernstein. “Many people don’t carry cash, and with these new options they don’t have to worry about exact change or one more thing in their wallet.”

There will be a monthly cap on fares purchased on an individual credit card. Because of this, riders who usually use Yolobus monthly passes can pay for individual rides with their contactless payment device, and once the monthly pass amount is reached, their card will no longer be charged for that calendar month.

Riders can still choose to purchase monthly passes on Transit Connect or Connect Card. Connect Card will be discontinued in early 2027, but is currently still accepted. More information is available at yolobus.com/tap-to-pay/.

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