IL: Metra expands discounted student rail pass program to DePaul and Roosevelt universities

Students at two more Chicago universities will be eligible for reduced Metra fares just in time for classes, officials confirmed last week.

The commuter rail agency pioneered a pilot program with discount rates for University of Illinois Chicago students in August 2024.

This month, the U-Pass + Metra program will debut at DePaul and Roosevelt universities, planners said at an Aug. 12 Metra meeting.

The pass typically offers students unlimited rides on the CTA and commuter rail while college is in session.

Metra Director Christian Diaz prompted the announcement by asking, have we thought about expanding (U-Pass) and would that have positive impacts on ridership?"

"The answer is yes, and more to come," Executive Director Jim Derwinski said.

After Metra's discount program was introduced in 2024, students snapped up passes, and officials later approved a long-term agreement through summer 2030, according to UIC.

About 4,100 UIC students had enrolled with U-Pass + Metra by September 2024. In comparison, 5,000 participants registered for the spring 2026 semester, Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said. Signup is ongoing for this fall.

There's nuances to the college fare program, Derwinski explained.

"Part of the story is, if you were paying normal fares ... and now you're shifted to U-Pass — you're paying less. But we're gaining more dedicated riders, which is a longer-term investment.

He noted that Metra planners are having discussions with staff at the fledgling Northern Illinois Transit Authority on increasing college student fare assistance. NITA will assume oversight of Metra, Pace and the CTA in September, replacing the Regional Transportation Authority.

The CTA's U-Pass program has been in existence for some time and provides cheaper rides for students at more than 65 colleges and universities in the metro area.

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