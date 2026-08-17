CA: Thousands of SJSU students get access to free public transit

More than 32,000 full and part-time San José State University students are eligible for free public transportation across a variety of Bay Area services after the expansion Saturday of the SJSU Clipper BayPass program.

The unlimited pass gives access to rail, bus, and ferry services, including the Valley Transportation Authority, Caltrain, BART, and AC Transit for eligible students across the region, the university said.

In a statement, the university called the expansion a “major investment in equitable, affordable, and sustainable transportation.”

Eligible students must get their own 19-digit physical or mobile Clipper card and submit their application to the university’s transportation solutions department to receive the free pass.

“All previously SJSU issued 10 digit Clipper cards are ineligible for BayPass,” said the university.

According to the university, it is the fourth public university in the Bay Area to offer the “comprehensive transit benefit” for students.

“As a university that helps power Silicon Valley, SJSU benefits when students can move freely through the region,” said the university on its website. “BayPass helps make that connection more practical by giving students access to the transit network that links San Jose with the rest of the Bay Area.”

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