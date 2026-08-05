NJ: NJ Transit offers discounts, but not to these riders. That needs to change, groups say.

A coalition called on NJ Transit to offer a reduced fare program for riders at or below the federal poverty level, similar to what 18 transit systems currently do.

Calling the effort Fair Fares NJ, the coalition of 11 organizations launched a campaign Wednesday urging NJ Transit to reduce fares for low-income riders who qualify.

The announcement comes less than a month after NJ Transit fares automatically increased 3% on July 1. It is the second automatic increase after a 15% fare increase in 2024 included a provision allowing annual hikes.

“The timing on this is so important, the cost of living for everyone, no matter the income level, is skyrocketing across the board in every sector,” said Zoe Baldwin, Regional Plan Association vice president for state programs.

“When people start sacrificing necessities to pay for other necessities, or when people start having to choose between necessities, it starts a downward spiral,” she said. “It can be hard for people to get out.”

Fair Fares would provide meaningful relief to New Jerseyans who need it most, she said.

Baldwin testified to the state legislature earlier this year about the need for a Fair Fares program to address affordability issues in the state.

NJ Transit currently already offers a broad range of discounted fare products, including monthly and weekly passes and the discounted FlexPass, said John Chartier, a spokesperson. Seniors and customers with disabilities may receive discounts of 50 percent or more on regular one-way fares and student passes are available, he said.

“Any new income-based fare program would require a thorough evaluation of its projected cost, potential funding sources, eligibility standards, administrative requirements, fraud-prevention safeguards and applicability across NJ Transit’s bus, rail and light rail systems,” Chartier said.

Currently 18 U.S. and Canadian transit systems offer income-based reduced fare programs, according to a 2025 Regional Plan Association report. Locally, they include New York’s MTA and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority in Philadelphia, which offers free fares to those who qualify.

“Transportation should expand opportunity, not create financial barriers,” said Renae Reynolds, Tri-State Transportation Campaign executive director. “For New Jerseyans who rely on NJ Transit every day, the cost of a bus or train ride can determine whether they can get to work, make a medical appointment, attend school, or meet their family’s basic needs.”

While some reduced fare programs started as early as 2014, many major U.S. transit systems adopted them for low-income riders after the COVID-19 pandemic, said a Transportation Research Board report. The most common eligibility criteria is income that fell within or below federal poverty level guidelines.

The most common discount is 50% off the full fare, and programs have an application process.

“NJ Transit’s current fares are anything but fair,” said Alex Ambrose, New Jersey Policy Perspective senior policy analyst. “By making transit more affordable, New Jersey gives people more ways to get to work, school, tourism, and everywhere else they need to be.

“No matter what you earn, you deserve to have affordable transit.”

This is not the first time many of the advocates lobbied for affordable fares for low-income riders who depend on transit. Keeping local bus fares low and affordability were issues raised during NJ Transit fare increase hearings in early 2024.

“We really need to be honest about the implications of that on low income people whose income doesn’t go up three percent a year,” Baldwin said.

The hardest hit are the working poor, who don’t have cars and rely on NJ Transit for transportation to and from work, to grocery shop, attend medical appointments and see family, she said.

Some low income workers told NJ.com in 2024 that they have to choose between paying bus fare and skipping a meal to get to and from work.

NJ Transit already offers fare discounts to senior citizens age 62 and up and disabled people. For those riders, NJ Transit has maintained a discount higher than 50%.

While the July 1 fare increase raised the price of a one-zone adult bus fare from $1.85 to $1.90, the discount remain the same as the 2025 rate for children, seniors and disabled passengers, at 85 cents.

While the Regional Plan Association is doing research on various fare discount scenarios, Baldwin said applying the same discount for low income people would make implementation easier.

New York’s MTA Fair Fares program offers a 50% discount on subway and bus fares and Access-A-Ride. It doesn’t apply to MTA commuter rail. So far, 380,768 people are enrolled.

Fair Fares NJ should be applied to all of NJ Transit’s modes, Baldwin said.

“New Jersey is structured differently than the MTA service area,” she said. “Especially with the changing development patterns we’ve been seeing, we really want to make sure that we’re able to help people in the most areas.”

The coalition includes Tri-State Transportation Campaign, New Jersey Policy Perspective, Regional Plan Association, New Jersey Future, Hudson County Complete Streets, New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, Isles, New Jersey Environmental Justice Alliance, Bergen County Complete Streets, 32BJ SEIU, and the Jersey City Mutual Aid Society.

“This coalition and this campaign launch is really trying to be thoughtful about not coming out of the gate saying that we have all the answers,” Baldwin said. “What we do have is a clear framework. and a clear outcome that we would like to see.

“We’re looking forward to working with the state to develop something that advances the governor’s affordability agenda.”

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