PA: Most bus fares going up in Harrisburg, Lancaster, surrounding areas

Rabbittransit implemented fare increases across its service area this week. It’s the transit company’s first fare adjustment for most fixed route services since 2018.

The changes will affect Capital Region, Gettysburg, Shippensburg and York fixed route services, as well as rabbitEXPRESS, Capital Region Commuter Routes, Stop Hopper and shared ride programs for people with disabilities and ADA complementary paratransit rates.

The rabbittransit Board of Directors approved the new fare structure following a public comment period.

Most fare changes range from 20 cents to 50 cents per trip, with an average increase of approximately 32 cents, according to the agency.

Some fares will be reduced to create a more equitable regional system.

“The proposed fare adjustments simplify the fare structure across the region, creating greater consistency between services while maintaining affordable public transportation,” said Richard Farr, executive director of rabbittransit.

The fare changes coincide with the launch of rabbitPAY, the agency’s contactless fare collection system. Riders can pay using a mobile app, reusable smart card or traditional paper tickets.

The system introduces fare capping, free transfers on fixed route services, discounted prepaid fares and account management tools.

Nearly 9,200 people use rabbittransit each day to reach work, medical facilities, schools and other destinations.

The agency serves residents of Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Harrisburg City, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York.

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