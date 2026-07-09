PA: rabbittransit to help riders prepare for new fare collection system

The regional transportation provider, rabbittransit, announced that it will offer help and information to riders as deploys a new fare collection system.

From July 9 to July 31, rabbittransit will have rabbitPay Stream team members in various locations to help riders set up new rabbitPay accounts, obtain smart cards, download the payment app, load funds and generally answer questions about the new system.

Team members will be at transfer centers in Harrisburg, York and Gettysburg daily or every other day, in addition to the Amtrak station shelter in Harrisburg and Strawberry Square. There will also be officials on select dates at locations in Cumberland County, including the Giant in Camp Hill, Farmers on the Square in Carlisle and the Shippensburg library, though rabbittransit did not yet have a schedule updated online on when they will be at those locations.

“rabbitPAY represents a major step forward in providing a more convenient and modern transit experience for our riders,” said Richard Farr, executive director of rabbittransit. “Our Street Teams will be meeting riders where they are, providing hands-on assistance and personalized support to help everyone feel confident using the new system.”

The new fare system will feature orange bus pass validators near the driver, where riders can pay with a smartcard or via the QR code on a paper ticket or smartphone pass. There will still be fare boxes that take cash, though exact change will be required. New fareboxes will be in the buses starting July 21.

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