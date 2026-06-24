CA: Stanislaus County residents can get free bus rides this summer. Here’s how

Looking to save on transportation costs this summer?

Transit agencies in Stanislaus and Merced counties are teaming up to offer Free Fares July, a program that gives riders unlimited fare-free access to local bus and transit services.

The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority, Turlock Transit and Merced County’s The Bus will waive ride fares throughout July.

“This July, getting around the Central Valley will be easier and more affordable than ever,” Turlock Transit said in a Thursday, June 18, news release.

Here’s what riders need to know: When can I ride the bus for free in Stanislaus County?

As part of the Free Fares July program, passengers can ride all fixed-route services operated by the three participating transit agencies at no cost from July 1 through July 31, according to a Turlock Transit news release.

The promotion includes “all demand-response services in Stanislaus County and micro transit services in Merced County.”

“With fares waived for the entire month, riders can take advantage of public transportation for everything from everyday errands to regional travel, making it easier and more affordable to get where they need to go,” Turlock Transit said. Why are transit agencies offering free bus rides?

Transit agencies said the Free Fares July program is designed to help area residents save money while encouraging more people to try public transportation.

“Free Fares July is an opportunity for residents to experience the benefits of public transportation without worrying about the skyrocketing cost of gasoline,” StanRTA CEO Adam Barth said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with our neighboring partner transit agencies to help connect our communities while providing a cost-saving transportation option during the busy summer season.”

Officials said the program aims to reduce traffic, cut emissions and improve air quality by getting more people out of their cars and onto public transit.

“Our goal is to increase public transit use and improve air quality while at the same time reducing traffic congestion and harmful emissions,” Turlock Transit Manager Wayne York said. How can I ride the bus for free in Stanislaus County?

No bus fares will be required during the monthlong promotion, which runs from Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 31.

“Free Fares July applies to all services in Stanislaus County,” Turlock Transit said.

Riders can visit each transit agency’s website or app for route maps, schedules, trip-planning tools and service updates. Where can I ride the bus?

Turlock Transit operates routes throughout Turlock, including along Countryside Drive, Geer Road and Golden State Boulevard.

Riders can plan trips through the Turlock Transit app or at TurlockTransit.com.

“We look forward to providing free trips to regional areas of interest, including the Stanislaus County Fair,” York said.

StanRTA serves communities across Stanislaus County, including Modesto, Turlock, Ceres, Keyes and Grayson.

Riders can use the StanRTA myStop app or visit stanrta.org for route and schedule information. How can riders win gift cards during Free Fares July?

Riding the bus could come with more than just free fare this July.

StanisCruise is partnering with StanRTA and Turlock Transit to launch a Transit Challenge tied to the Free Fares July program, giving riders the chance to win gift cards simply by taking free bus rides.

From July 1 through July 31, anyone who rides a StanRTA or Turlock Transit service can earn entries for prizes by logging their trips through the StanisCruise app.

Riders who register for the Transit Challenge by Tuesday, June 30, will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

To participate, riders must download the StanisCruise app, create a free account, register for the Transit Challenge and log their transit trips throughout July.

Participants can win $25 weekly gift cards by logging rides during the month, and riders who log 20 or more trips in July will be entered for a chance to win the $100 grand prize, according to a news release.

“Whether you’re commuting to work, heading to school, running errands, or exploring your community, every trip counts,” StanisCruise said.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email [email protected].

© 2026 The Modesto Bee (Modesto, Calif.).

Visit www.modbee.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.