WI: Madison and Metro Transit offer older students free summer bus passes

Metro Transit and the city of Madison are partnering to offer free bus passes to middle and high school students this summer.

Students in sixth through 12th grade who live in Madison are eligible for free Metro Transit bus passes that last throughout summer break, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Friday.

“Whatever you want to do this summer, Metro Transit is a terrific option for getting around town, Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference at the Fourth Street Bus Rapid Transit station near Madison East High School.

This is the fifth year the city has offered a free summer bus program for students, said Mick Rusch, Metro’s chief development officer.

Last summer, more than 2,700 students signed up for free passes, logging roughly 82,000 trips, according to the mayor.

Rhodes-Conway said she wants young people across the city to get the most out of their summer, whether through getting to jobs, internships, sporting events or festivals.

“The whole point of doing this is to make sure that young people have access to our city, and so I'm really grateful for the students who are taking advantage of it," she said.

All middle and high school students, including the nearly 13,000 enrolled in Madison public schools, are eligible to sign up. Passes are valid from June 12 through Sept. 7 and can be used on any Metro bus.

“It’s great to see the ridership and frequency we’re getting here in Madison,” Metro Director Jamie Acton said.

Students can sign up by emailing [email protected] with “Summer Youth Pass” in the subject line. Madison School District students should use their student email addresses, while Madison residents attending other schools must provide proof of residency.

After requesting a pass, students should download the Metro Transit Fast Fares app and watch for a confirmation email from Metro’s bus pass provider, Masabi.

They will then need to create or log in to a Metro Fast Fare account, select “Tap and Ride” and “Mobile App” as their ride options, and create a mobile barcode. Once the pass is issued, students will see an “MMSD Summer Pass” button in the app.

“I rely on public transportation a lot to get to work, to get to my sports practices and to visit my sister, who goes to UW-Madison,” Leah Knudson, a Madison East High School student, said Friday. “It's really nice not to have to worry about having enough money on my account to get around, and it just makes it really convenient.

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