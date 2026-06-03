GCRTA launches account-based ticketing, fare capping, smartcards as payment methods

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) has launched account-based ticketing (ABT), fare capping and smartcards as payment methods that ensures registered customers never pay more than the cost of a daily, weekly or monthly pass—even if they don’t buy one upfront.

GCRTA says ABT is a ticketless system linked to an account—not a physical pass. Riders simply tap their GCRTA Smartcard or scan their phone using the Transit with EZfare or EZfare app, and trips are tracked automatically to ensure they receive the lowest fare.

According to the agency, a Smartcard is a physical card that can be purchased and reloaded with funds (cash, debit or credit card). It's designed to make paying for rides easy and efficient. Cards can be linked to a Transit App with EZfare or EZFare account for easier balance management and trip tracking to automatically apply the lowest fare.

“I'm grateful for the hard work of the management and staff of GCRTA to make ABT and fare capping a reality,” said GCRTA Board Trustee Jeffrey Sleasman. “Fare capping will provide the entire community with the peace of mind that all riders will receive the best possible price, regardless of their ability to pay in advance, and with the high adoption we're hoping for, this is certainly a win for our operations team and customers alike.”

GCRTA says the new fare capping program will work automatically for riders using their smartcard or mobile app. Once a rider reaches the same number of trips as the unlimited pass paid for via the same payment method, all further rides that month are free. Fare capping benefits work with all types of fare, including adults, seniors and youth. Riders can tap a smartphone or smart card each time they board; the system tracks trips and caps fares daily and monthly at the cost of an unlimited pass.

“We’re making life more affordable for people who rely on transit,” said GCRTA Director of Management Information Services Joshua Miranda. “No more deciding whether you can afford a monthly pass upfront and no more overpaying if you don’t ride enough to make a pass worth it.”

To participate under the plan, GCRTA notes customers need to create an online account, which would keep track of the number of rides and handle payments.