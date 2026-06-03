MO: Group offering free passes for MetroLink, Metro buses

A public transit advocacy group is offering free monthly passes for MetroLink and Metro buses in July as part of its ongoing effort to try to get new riders for the system.

Kim Cella, CEO of Citizens for Modern Transit, said the rising gasoline prices make this a good time to try public transit.

People will be able to sign up from 5 p.m. June 17 through 5 p.m. June 18 by going to the organization's website. The signup period is recognized nationally as Dump the Pump Day.

A July pass valued at $78 will be mailed to people who fill out a contact information form, as long as supplies last. Cella said several hundred passes will be available.

Because the initiative is aimed at new riders, Cella said, the sign-up link will not work for people who have signed up previously for Citizens for Modern Transit programs.

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