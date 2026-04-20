Redding Area Bus Authority introduces Tap2Ride contactless fare payment system

The Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) is introducing a Tap2Ride contactless fare payment system. With the launch, RABA is also now live on Cal-ITP Benefits, becoming the ninth transit agency in California to join the platform and the first small transit provider in the state to offer automated, real-time low-income fare eligibility verification through Tap2Ride.

With Tap2Ride, riders can pay their fare by tapping a contactless debit card, credit card or mobile wallet when boarding. The agency notes cash and all other valid forms of fare will continue to be accepted, ensuring flexibility for all riders.

“Tap2Ride is about removing barriers and making transit work better for everyone in our community,” said RABA Transit Manager John Andoh. “By combining easy, contactless payments with fast, secure access to reduced fares, we’re creating a system that is more convenient, more inclusive and better aligned with how people live and travel today.”

RABA’s participation in Cal-ITP Benefits also introduces a low-income enrollment pathway. According to the agency, approximately 5,500 households along its fixed-route services receive public assistance, making this advancement especially impactful in reducing transportation barriers throughout Shasta County, Calif. Additional Tap2Ride benefits for RABA riders include discounted fares for older adults (65-plus), medicare cardholders and U.S. veterans.