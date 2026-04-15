NJ: $100 for NJ Transit rides to World Cup? Prices set to skyrocket this summer

New Jersey transit officials are preparing to charge World Cup attendees more than $100 for round-trip train tickets to MetLife Stadium.

The 18-mile rail journey from New York’s Penn Station to the stadium, which includes a stop at Secaucus station, could see prices increase more than seven-fold for the eight World Cup matches scheduled at the venue this summer, according to The Athletic. The route’s typical fare costs $12.90.

While not confirming the ticket price reported by The Athletic, NJ Transit spokesperson Kyalo Mulumba confirmed the overall cost to the agency is approximately $48 million for the eight matches.

“The ticket prices for match day travel have not been finalized, he said. “However, as the Governor has clearly stated, the cost for the eight matches will not be borne by our regular commuters.”

The reported price is higher than the $80 being charged by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for transit to and from seven matches at Gillette Stadium. That includes a rail pass for the larger T system.

NJ Transit tickets are subsidized. Rail tickets carry the second-highest subsidy between the average $26.40 cost per passenger and the $8.24 in fare revenue per passenger, according to NJ Transit data. Fares pay 31% of rail costs.

Access to Penn Station will be restricted to World Cup ticket holders for four hours before each match, with regular New Jersey-bound commuters unable to use the terminal during those periods. Fans will enter the station based on time slots assigned with their train tickets.

Host cities carry the financial burden for safety, security, protection, stadium modifications, and public transportation. President of FIFA Gianni Infantino has cited projections of $30 billion in economic impact for the U.S., though some city officials have expressed skepticism as agencies seek to recover costs.

Rail service will be essential for fans traveling to MetLife Stadium, as parking will be significantly reduced compared to typical New York Giants and Jets games.

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