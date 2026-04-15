MA: Don’t want the $80 MBTA ride to the World Cup? Bus tickets to Foxboro cost $95

The World Cup continues to rack up red cards when it comes to affordability.

A week after the MBTA announced $80 Commuter Rail tickets to travel from Boston to Gillette Stadium for the World Cup, the Boston Host Committee has rolled out $95 bus tickets to the stadium.

That’s a whopping $380 for a family of four to take a Yankee Line bus from Boston to Foxboro.

Meanwhile, parking at Gillette will be very limited — with spots starting at $175. Tailgating will be banned at the stadium.

Traffic is expected to be horrendous for the seven FIFA World Cup matches in Foxboro this June and July. As a result, organizers are pushing fans to use trains and buses — stressing that it will help reduce congestion on matchdays.

“Providing fans with clear, reliable transportation is essential to delivering a positive tournament experience,” said Mike Loynd, president of Boston 26.

“The Boston Stadium Express bus service offers a direct, accessible, and convenient option for fans, while complementing the broader public transportation network,” Loynd added. “This is about giving fans alternatives to driving and making it as easy as possible to get to and from the matches.”

The Boston Stadium Express bus service will be operated with Yankee Line.

Designed to serve up to 10,000 fans per match, the bus service will feature more than 20 pickup points across Greater Boston and the surrounding region, including the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence and Boston Logan International Airport.

Boston Stadium Express bus service will provide pick-up and drop-off at every terminal at Logan airport.

“Yankee Line is proud to support Boston Stadium Express as a direct bus service for FIFA World Cup matches,” said Michael Costaof Yankee Line. “Above all, Boston Stadium Express focuses on the fan experience while complementing the existing transportation options for this world-class event.”

The direct bus service includes collaborations with more than 100 hotel properties across Greater Boston and the surrounding region.

Service from pickup locations will begin three hours before kickoff, with return service starting 30 minutes after the final whistle.

“The Boston Stadium Express service is a wonderful option for fans and visitors staying at hotels throughout Greater Boston and the Commonwealth,” said Meet Boston President and CEO Martha Sheridan.

“This service will complement the 14 Commuter Rail trains running from South Station for every match, ensuring a plethora of options for those looking to stay off the roads,” Sheridan added. “From a fan experience perspective, having this additional service is critical, affording our visitors a great degree of choice and convenience in how they build out their game day itinerary.”

The $95 bus tickets must be booked in advance, with sales already starting on Tuesday. Capacity is limited and Boston Stadium Express bus tickets can only be purchased by fans with a valid, same-day FIFA World Cup Boston Stadium match ticket.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time to allow for boarding.

There will be road closures, turn restrictions, and traffic shifts around downtown Boston and Gillette Stadium during the tournament. Fans should allow extra travel time and check area guides for specific details. Several matches will coincide with weekday commuter traffic, so fans should plan accordingly.

Dedicated drop-off and pick-up areas for rideshare and taxi services only will be available at the stadium. There are no private vehicle drop-off and pick-up areas available at Gillette.

For more information on the Boston Stadium Express bus service, including how to purchase tickets and register interest in becoming a participating hotel, visit the Boston 26 website at www.bostonfwc26.com/the-stadium/#stadium-buses.

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